Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 3,100 on over 24,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 3,100 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 1,640 from the previous day, with over 24,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 710 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 408, and in the counties of Timis - 212, and Cluj - 211, told Agerpres.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Cluj County - 2.54, followed by Timis County - 2.36, and Maramures County - 1.9.

As of Tuesday, 3,244,886 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,163 people with COVID-19, down 178 from the previous reporting, including 239 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 151, down five, including one minor, are in intensive care.

Of the 151 patients admitted to ICU, 129 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 18 Romanians, 11 men and seven women, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the 18 deaths, one was recorded in the age group 40-49, two in the age group 50-59, one in the age group 60-69 years, eight in the age group 70-79 years and six in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,874 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.