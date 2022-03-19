Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 3,168, after over 28,000 tests in 24 hours

As many as 3,168 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 581 from the previous day, with over 28,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Saturday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 412 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 1,292, and in the counties of Cluj - 351, Timis - 224, and Ilfov - 140.As of Saturday, 2,813,798 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 2,903 people with COVID-19, down 217 from the previous reporting, including 191 children, are hospitalised in Romania in specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 463 patients, down 2, including one child, are in intensive care.Of the 463 patients admitted to ICU, 411 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, another 44 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 22 men and 22 women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours.Out of the total 44 patients who died, 37 were unvaccinated and seven vaccinated. The vaccinated patients were between the ages of 40 and 89. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 64,669 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.