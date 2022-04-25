Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 321 on 7,248 tests performed in 24 hours

As many as 321 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 173 less than on the previous day, on 7,248 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 32 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 120, and in the counties of Braila and Galati - 13 each.

As of Monday, 2,888,639 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,228 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 36 more than the day before; 72 of this total are children.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 221 are in ICUs (one child included), by five more compared to the previous day. Of the 221 ICU patients, 194 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the Ministry, one man infected with SARS-CoV-2 was reported dead in the last 24 hours. The vaccinated patient was in the 60 - 69 age group and suffered from underlying conditions.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,428 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.