Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 3,913; tests performed in last 24 hours: almost 37,000

As many as 3,913 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 941 from the previous day, with almost 37,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 442 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after they first got infected.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 1,271, and in the counties of Timis - 345, Cluj - 310, and Brasov - 160.As of Wednesday, 2,802,848 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 3,394 people with COVID-19, down 193 from the previous reporting, including 201 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 516 patients, down 26, including four children, down one, are in intensive care.Of the 516 patients admitted to ICU, 462 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, another 68 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 37 men and 31 women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours.Out of the total 68 patients who died, 51 were unvaccinated and 17 vaccinated. The vaccinated patients were ranged in age from 52 to 97 years. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 64,518 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.