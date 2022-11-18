Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 396 on over 11,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 396 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 45 from the previous day, with more than 11,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday, told Agerpres.

Of the new cases, 101 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 121, and Cluj County - 29.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Bucharest City - 0.67, followed by Cluj County - 0.46.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 619 people with COVID-19, up 18 from the previous reporting, including 55 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 92 are in intensive care, of whom 76 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, one death has been reported in the last 24 hours (a woman). She was in the 50-59 age category, had underlying conditions and was not vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,250 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.