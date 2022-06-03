Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 404 in over 14,700 tests in 24 hours

As many as 404 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 222 from Thursday, in 14,702 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday.

Of the new cases, 44 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 80, and in the County of Cluj - 33.As of Friday, 2,910,081 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 490 people with COVID-19, up 6 persons from the Thursday reporting, including 29 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 79 patients are in intensive care units.Of the 79 patients admitted to ICU, 71 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, three Romanian infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, one man and two women, all of over 60, with comorbidities and unvaccinated.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,689 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.AGERPRES