Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 4,094 on over 13,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 4,094 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 2,390 from the previous day, with over 13,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 780 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 1,365, and in the counties of Ilfov - 264, Constanta - 229, Prahova - 156, Iasi - 149, Timis - 137, and Maramures - 128, Agerpres.ro informs.

As of Sunday, 3,006,756 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 2,975 people with COVID-19, up 230 from the previous reporting, including 483 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 186 patients, up 16, including three minors, are in intensive care.

Of the 186 patients admitted to ICU, 156 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, four Romanians, three men and a woman, infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the four deaths, one was recorded in the age group 40-49 years, one in the age group 50-59 years, and two in the age group over 80 years.

Three deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for one death.

All the four patients who died were unvaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,857 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.