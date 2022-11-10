Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 423 on over 13,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 423 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 111 from the previous day, with over 13,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday, told Agerpres.

Of the new cases, 123 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 123, and Timis County - 27.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Bucharest City - 0.74, followed by Cluj County - 0.49.

As of Thursday, 3,290,987 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 608 people with COVID-19, down seven from the previous reporting, including 48 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 104, up six, are in intensive care.

Of the 104 patients admitted to ICU, 86 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, four Romanians, one man and three women, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the four deaths, one was recorded in the age group 0-9 years and three in the age group over 80 years.

Three deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and all deaths were in unvaccinated patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,224 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.