Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 444 on 6,272 tests in last 24h

As many as 444 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, 492 fewer than the previous day, on 6,272 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 83 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 117, and in the counties of Cluj - 67, and Brasov - 54.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Cluj County - 1.55 and, Timis County - 1.52, and Bucharest City - 1.4.

As of Friday, 3,269,942 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,343 people with COVID-19, down 32 from the previous reporting, including 93 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 121, are in intensive care, of whom 109 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, four Romanians (three men and one woman), are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the four deaths, two were recorded in the age group 60-69 years, and two in the age group 70-79 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and one death was in vaccinated patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,031 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. AGERPRES