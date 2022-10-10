Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 444 on over 7,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 444 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 144 from the previous day, with over 7,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday, told Agerpres.

Of the new cases, 83 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 102, and in Cluj County - 75.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Bucharest City - 1.24, followed by Cluj County - 1.21, and Timis County- 1.11.

As of Monday, 3,276,020 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,132 people with COVID-19, up 29 from the previous reporting, including 69 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 118 are in intensive care.

Of the 118 patients admitted to ICU, 103 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, two Romanians, both men, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the two deaths, both were recorded in the age group 70-79 years.

Both deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and one death was in a vaccinated patient.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,084 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.