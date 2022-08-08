Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 4,689 in last 24h

As many as 4,689 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 1,171 from the previous day, with 15,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 905 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 577, and in the counties of HUnedoara - 374, Cluj - 330, Brasov - 278.

The 14-day notification rate nationwide is 4.22 cases per 1,000 population.

The highest rates are in Bucharest City - 9.77, followed by the counties of Sibiu - 7.47, Ilfov - 7.37 and Brasov - 6.64.

As of Tuesday, 3,120,681 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 4,299 people with COVID-19, up 305 from the previous reporting, including 657 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 274 patients, up 10, including three minors, are in intensive care.

Of the 274 patients admitted to ICU, 238 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 14 Romanians, 9 men and 5 women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the 14 deaths, six were in the age group 70-79 years, and 8 in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and three were in vaccinated patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,193 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. AGERPRES