Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 478 on almost 13,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 478 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 88 from the previous day, with almost 13,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday, told Agerpres.

Of the new cases, 106 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 148, and Cluj County - 43.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Bucharest City - 0.89, followed by Cluj County - 0.66, and Sibiu County- 0.59.

As of Thursday, 3,285,394 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 779 people with COVID-19, up nine from the previous reporting, including 50 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 106 are in intensive care, including two minors.

Of the 106 patients admitted to ICU, 95 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, five Romanians, four men and one woman, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the five deaths, two were recorded in the age group 60-69 years, two in the age group 70-79 years, and one in the age group over 80 years.

Four deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and one death was in a vaccinated patient.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,174 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.