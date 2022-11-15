Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 490 on over 15,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 490 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 234 from the previous day, with more than 15,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

Of the new cases, 130 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 141, and Cluj County - 44.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Bucharest City - 0.68, followed by Cluj County - 0.46.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 669 people with COVID-19, up by 58 from the previous reporting, including 52 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 92, are in intensive care.

Of the 92 patients admitted to ICU, 80 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, six deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours (5 men and 1 woman).

Four casualties were in the 70-79 age category and two in the over 80 category. All patients had underlying conditions and two were vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,243 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.