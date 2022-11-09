Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 534 on over 13,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 534 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 54 from the previous day, with over 14,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

Of the new cases, 147 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 179, and Cluj County - 64.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Bucharest City - 0.74, followed by Cluj County - 0.49.

As of Wednesday, 3,290,564 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 615 people with COVID-19, down six from the previous reporting, including 52 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 98 are in intensive care, up five.

Of the 98 patients admitted to ICU, 81 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, three Romanians, one man and two women, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Out of the three deaths, one was in the age group 60-69 years, and two in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in unvaccinated patients with commorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,220 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.