Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 556 in almost 11,500 tests in last 24h

As many as 556 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 408 from the previous day, with 11,479 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 66 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 239 and in the counties of Ilfov - 48, Timis - 32, Brasov - 31, Iasi - 26.

As of Thursday, 2,887,824 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,210 people with COVID-19, down 39 from the previous reporting, including 75 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 212 patients are in intensive care, down by six compared to the previous day.

Of the 212 patients admitted to ICU, 185 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, another 9 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 6 men and 3 women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total 9 patients who died, 7 were unvaccinated and 2 vaccinated. Two of the vaccinated patients who died were between 60-69 years old, three between 70-79 years old and four were over 80 years old.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,421 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.