Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 566 on almost 14,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 566 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 126 from the previous day, with over 14,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

Of the new cases, 116 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 182, Timis County - 44, and Cluj County - 24.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Bucharest City - 0.89, followed by Cluj County - 0.68, Timis County- 0.61, and Sibiu County - 0.61.

As of Wednesday, 3,284,916 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 770 people with COVID-19, down three from the previous reporting, including 47 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 106 are in intensive care, up four, including two minors.

Of the 106 patients admitted to ICU, 94 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, one woman is reported dead in the last 24 hours.

She was in the age group 60-69 years, unvaccinated and she had commorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,169 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.