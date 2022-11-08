Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 588 on almost 16,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 588 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 330 from the previous day, with almost 16,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

Of the new cases, 145 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 130, and Timis County - 46.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Bucharest City - 0.75, followed by Cluj County - 0.48.

As of Tuesday, 3,290,030 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 621 people with COVID-19, down 27 from the previous reporting, including 52 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 93, up one, are in intensive care.

Of the 93 patients admitted to ICU, 77 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, four Romanians, all men, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Four deaths were recorded in the age group 70-79 years, and one in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and two deaths were in vaccinated patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,217 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.