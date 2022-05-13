Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 588 on over 18,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 588 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 14 from the previous day, with over 18,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 67 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 123, and in the counties of Cluj - 51, and Brasov - 27.As of Friday, 2,902,270 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 875 people with COVID-19, down 13 from the previous reporting, including 69 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 150 patients, down one, are in intensive care.Of the 150 patients admitted to ICU, 138 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, another four Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2, one man and three women, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.Of the four deceased patients, two were unvaccinated and two were vaccinated. One of the vaccinated patients who died was 60-69 years old and the other one was over 80 years old. Both had commorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,599 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.