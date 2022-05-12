Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 602 on over 18,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 602 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 103 from the previous day, with over 18,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 62 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 126, and in the counties of Cluj - 70, and Iasi - 36.As of Thursday, 2,901,682 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 888 people with COVID-19, down 25 from the previous reporting, including 66 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 151 patients, up seven, are in intensive care.Of the 151 patients admitted to ICU, 140 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, another six Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2, two men and four women, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.Of the six deceased patients, four were unvaccinated and two were vaccinated. One of the vaccinated patients who died was 50-59 years old and the other one was 70-79 years old. Both had commorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,595 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.