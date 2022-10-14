Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 635 on over 12,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 635 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 44 from the previous day, with over 12,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday, told Agerpres.

Of the new cases, 117 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 114, Cluj County - 36, Brasov County - 35, and Timis County - 35.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Bucharest City - 1.16, followed by Cluj County - 1.05, and Timis County - 0.9.

As of Friday, 3,279,145 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 976 people with COVID-19, up 18 from the previous reporting, including 51 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 106 are in intensive care, up six, including one minor.

Of the 106 patients admitted to ICU, 94 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, three Romanians, two men and one woman, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the three deaths, one was recorded in the age group 50-59 years, and two in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and one death was in a vaccinated patient.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,113 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.