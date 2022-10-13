Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 679 on over 14,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 679 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 132 from the previous day, with over 14,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday, told Agerpres.

Of the new cases, 151 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 186, Timis County - 56, and Cluj County - 42.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Bucharest City - 1.2, followed by Cluj County - 1.18, and Timis County- 1.

As of Thursday, 3,278,510 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 958 people with COVID-19, down 42 from the previous reporting, including 51 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 100 are in intensive care, up five, including one minor.

Of the 100 patients admitted to ICU, 87 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, seven Romanians, two men and five women, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the seven deaths, one was recorded in the age group 20-29 years, one in the age group 70-79 years, and five in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and four deaths were in vaccinated patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,110 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.