Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 705 on almost 20,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 705 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 107 from the previous day, with almost 20,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 78 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 137, and in the counties of Cluj - 82, and Prahova - 39.As of Wednesday, 2,901,080 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 913 people with COVID-19, down 17 from the previous reporting, including 60 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 144 patients, down nine, are in intensive care.Of the 144 patients admitted to ICU, 133 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, another eight Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2, three men and five women, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.Of the eight deceased patients, seven were unvaccinated and one was vaccinated. The vaccinated patient who died was over 80 years old and had commorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,589 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.