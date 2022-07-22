Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 7,390 on over 24,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 7,390 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 261 from the previous day, with over 24,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday.

Of the new cases, 1,491 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 1,394, and in the counties of Cluj - 591, Constanta - 353, Prahova - 342, Timis - 326, and Brasov - 303.

As of Friday, 2,996,178 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 2,636 people with COVID-19, up 204 from the previous reporting, including 439 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 171 patients, up 16, including four minors, are in intensive care.

Of the 171 patients admitted to ICU, 150 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, seven Romanians, five men and two women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the seven deaths, one was recorded in the age group 40-49 years, one in the age group 50-59 years, one in the age group 70-79 years, and four in the age group over 80 years.

Six deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for one death.

Out of the total seven patients who died, six were unvaccinated and one was vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,846 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. AGERPRES