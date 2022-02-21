Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 7,694 ; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 31,000

As many as 7,694 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up by 7 from the previous day, with over 31,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 959 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 2,170, and in the counties of Cluj - 463, Sibiu - 299, Constanta - 288, Timis - 250, Ilfov - 229, Arges - 220 and Prahova - 208.As of Monday, 2,671,314 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania, of which 102, 335 in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.- Hospitalisations -As many as 9,564 people with COVID-19, up by 387 from the previous reporting, including 630 children, are hospitalised in Romania in specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 1,101 patients (down by 3 compared to the previous report), including 7 children, are in intensive care.Of the 1,101 patients admitted to ICU, 965 are unvaccinated.As many as 2,329,184 patients have been declared cured.- Deaths -According to GCS, another 85 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 52 men and 33 women - were reported dead in the last 24 hours. The patients ranged in age from 40 to 49 years and over 80 years. 81 of the deceased patients presented comorbidities, one patient did not present comorbidities, and three patients had no comorbidities reported until now.Out of the total patients who died, 68 were unvaccinated and 17 vaccinated. The vaccinated patients ranged in age from 50 to 59 years and over 80 years; all of the vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 62,624 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. (AGERPRES)