Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 812 on almost 24,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 812 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 427 from the previous day, with almost 24,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 111 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 140, and in the counties of Timis - 49, and Brasov - 42.As of Tuesday, 2,900,375 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 930 people with COVID-19, down 84 from the previous reporting, including 67 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 153 patients, down four, are in intensive care.Of the 153 patients admitted to ICU, 139 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, another 15 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2, eight men and seven women, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.Of the 15 deceased patients, 12 were unvaccinated and three were vaccinated. One of the vaccinated patients who died was between 40-49 years old, one was between 70-79 years old and one was over 80 years old. All deaths were in patients with comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,581 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.