Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 8,831 on over 25,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 8,831 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 508 from the previous day, with over 25,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday.

Of the new cases, 1,688 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 1,632, and in the counties of Cluj - 505, Timis - 439, Sibiu - 387, Prahova - 354, Iasi - 329, and Constanta - 313.

The 14-day notification rate nationwide is 2.85 cases per 1,000 population.

The highest rates are in Bucharest City - 8.31, followed by the counties of Cluj - 7, Ilfov - 5.88, Constanta - 5.41, Brasov - 5.16, and Sibiu - 5.07.

As of Friday, 3,052,036 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 3,757 people with COVID-19, up 48 from the previous reporting, including 590 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 266 patients, up 13, including four minors, are in intensive care.

Of the 266 patients admitted to ICU, 230 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 28 Romanians, 21 men and seven women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the 28 deaths, one was recorded in the age group 30-39 years, three in the age group 50-59 years, two in the age group 60-69 years, ten in the age group 70-79 years, and 12 in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and 20 deaths were in unvaccinated patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,963 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. AGERPRES