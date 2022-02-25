Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 8,974, in over 56,000 tests performed in last 24 hours

As many as 8,974 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 1,775 less than the previous day, on more than 56,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday, Agepres reports.

Of the new cases, 725 are in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.Most new cases of infection compared to the previous report are in Bucharest - 2,617 and the counties of Cluj - 690, Timis - 421, Prahova - 305, and Ilfov - 446.Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 2,717,289 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania, of which 107,924 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.- Hospitalisations -There are 7,702 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in hospitals across the country, by 338 less than the day before; 417 of this total are children.994 patients are hospitalised in ICUs, by 8 less than the previous day, 7 of whom are children. Of the total number of ICU patients, 866 are unvaccinated.According to the GCS, 2,430,275 patients were declared cured.- Deaths -According to GCS, 120 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in patients infected with the novel coronavirus - 72 men and 48 women (including five cases previously unaccounted for). The age of the deceased ranges from 30-30 to over 80. 114 deaths were in patients with underlying conditions, 3 did not have underlying conditions and 3 patients did not report any underlying conditions.Out of the total of 120 fatalities, 102 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated patients ranged in age from 50 to over 80. All of the vaccinated fatalities suffered from comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 63,193 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.