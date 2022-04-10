 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 912 on almost 15,000 tests performed in 24 hours

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
salvari UPU covid urgenta ambulanta

As many as 912 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 539 fewer than on the previous day, on almost 15,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 102 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 333, and in the counties of Timis - 74, Ilfov - 58, and Cluj - 52.

As of Sunday, 2,872,849 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 2,097 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 105 more than the day before; 105 of this total are children.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 279 are in ICUs, by 8 more compared to the previous day. Of the 279 ICU patients, 238 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the Ministry, another 9 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 5 men and 4 women - were reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total 9 fatalities, 8 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated patient was in the 70-79 age category, and suffered from underlying conditions.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,207 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.