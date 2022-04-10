Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 912 on almost 15,000 tests performed in 24 hours

As many as 912 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 539 fewer than on the previous day, on almost 15,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 102 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 333, and in the counties of Timis - 74, Ilfov - 58, and Cluj - 52.As of Sunday, 2,872,849 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 2,097 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 105 more than the day before; 105 of this total are children.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 279 are in ICUs, by 8 more compared to the previous day. Of the 279 ICU patients, 238 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the Ministry, another 9 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 5 men and 4 women - were reported dead in the last 24 hours.Out of the total 9 fatalities, 8 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated patient was in the 70-79 age category, and suffered from underlying conditions.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,207 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.