Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 9,864 in last 24h

As many as 9,864 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 5,175 from the previous day, with 32,203 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 1,996 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 1,319, and in the counties of Timis - 503, Cluj - 585, Constanta - 428.

The 14-day notification rate nationwide is 4.24 cases per 1,000 population.

The highest rates are in Bucharest City - 9.62, followed by the counties of Sibiu - 7.41, Ilfov - 7.28 and Brasov - 6.62.

As of Tuesday, 3,130,545 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 4,077 people with COVID-19, down 222 from the previous reporting, including 657 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 295 patients, up 21, including four minors, are in intensive care.

Of the 295 patients admitted to ICU, 257 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 43 Romanians, 20 men and 23 women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the 43 deaths, 11 were in the age group 60-69 years, 14 in 70-79 age group and 18 in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and 11 were in vaccinated patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,236 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.AGERPRES