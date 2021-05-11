Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 101 to 29,135

Another 101 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

According to GCS, they are 54 men and 47 women.

As many as 88 of the deaths were recorded in patients who had comorbidities, eight deaths did not have comorbidities, and for five deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported to date.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 29,135 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, along with 190 Romanian nationals abroad, reports agerpres.