Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 13 to 1,847

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Thursday that in the last 24 hours 13 people infected with the novel coronavirus died in Romania.

As of Friday, the total death toll was standing at 1,847.

"Between 09.07.2020 (10:00hrs) - 10.07.2020 (10:00hrs), 13 deaths (8 men and 5 women) were reported of patients infected with the novel coronavirus, hospitalised in Arges, Bistrita-Nasaud, Brasov, Dambovita, Dolj, Ialomita, Bucharest and Tulcea," GCS specified.

Of these, one death was recorded in the age class 30 - 39 years, one in the age class 50 - 59 years, four in the age class 60 - 69 years, six in the age class 70 - 79 years and one in over 80 years.

According to the GCS, all these deaths were in patients with comorbidities.

