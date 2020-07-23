 
     
Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 25 to 2,126

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Thursday that in the last 24 hours 25 people infected with the new coronavirus died in Romania, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 2,126.

The latest fatalities are 16 men and 9 women, hospitalised in the counties of Arges, Bacau, Calarasi, Dambovita, Galati, Ialomita, Maramures, Mehedinti, Prahova, Sibiu, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

Of these, two deaths were recorded in the 40-49 age class, four in the 50-59 age range, eight in the 60-69 age range, five in the 70-79 age category and six in people over the age of 80.

According to the GCS, all deaths were in patients who had comorbidities.

