Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 27 to 2,101

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Wednesday that in the last 24 hours 27 people infected with the new coronavirus died in Romania, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 2,101.

The latest fatalities are 19 men and 8 women, hospitalised in the counties of Alba, Arges, Bistrita-Nasaud, Braila, Brasov, Buzau, Constanta, Galati, Gorj, Ialomita, Iasi, Maramures, Mures, Sibiu, Suceava, Timis, Bucuresti and Ilfov.Of these, two deaths were recorded in the 30-39 age category, one death in the 40-49 age class, three in the 50-59 age range, six in the 60-69 age range, nine in the 70-79 age category and six in people over the age of 80.According to the GCS, 26 of the deaths were in patients who had comorbidities. One deceased patient displayed no comorbidities.