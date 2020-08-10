Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 29 to 2,729

Another 29 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, bringing the total COVID-19 death toll to 2,729, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday.

According to GCS, 18 men and 11 women died in the last 24 hours, who were hospitalised in the counties of Alba, Arad, Arges, Bacau, Braila, Buzau, Dambovita, Galati, Gorj, Hunedoara, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Timis, Valcea, Vaslui, and Bucharest City.

Of the latest deaths, there was one fatality each in the 20 - 29, 30 - 39 and 40 - 49 years age range; two deaths were in the 50 - 59 years age range; nine each in the 60 - 69 and 70 - 79 age group and six were patients aged over 80 years.

According to the GCS, 28 deaths were in patients who had pre-existing conditions and one deceased patient displayed no comorbidities.