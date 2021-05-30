Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 29 to 30,276

Another 29 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

According to GCS, they are 18 men and 11 women.

As many as 28 of the deaths were recorded in patients who had comorbidities, and one death did not have comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 30,276 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, along with 191 Romanian nationals abroad.