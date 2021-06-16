Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 71 to 32,028, 53 prior to last 24 hours

As many as 71 deaths - 37 men and 34 women - in SARS-CoV-2 patients have been reported in the last 24 hours, including 53 from 2020 and early this year that were entered in the database by the public health directorates at the request of the Health Ministry, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informs today.

The deceased patients had been hospitalised in the counties of Alba, Arad, Arges, Bihor, Buzau, Cluj, Dambovita, Galati, Iasi, Maramures, Mures, Neamt, Prahova, Sibiu, Timis, Vaslui, Vrancea and in Bucharest City.

Of these fatalities, three were in the 40 - 49 age range, seven in the 50 - 59 age range, 17 in the 60 - 69 age range, 23 in the 70 - 79 age range and 21 in people over 80 years of age.

68 of the victims had known underlying medical conditions, two did not suffer from comorbidities and for one there has been no such report so far.

Romania's COVID-19 death toll as of Wednesday stood at 32,028.