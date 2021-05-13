Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 75 to 29,308

Another 75 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, agerpres reports.

According to GCS, they are 47 men and 28 women.

As many as 73 of the deaths were recorded in patients who had comorbidities, and for two deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported to date.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 29,308 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, along with 190 Romanian nationals abroad.