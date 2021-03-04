 
     
Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 98 to 20,684

coronavirus

Another 98 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

According to GCS, they are 58 men and 40 women.

As many as 94 of the deaths were recorded in patients who had comorbidities, and for four patients who died no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 20,684 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, along with 186 Romanian nationals abroad.

Worldwide, as of March 3, 2,484,324 people died.

