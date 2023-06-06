Romania's COVID-19 weekly cases rise by 1,009, May 29- June 4, 2023.

As many as 1,009 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the May 29- June 4, 2023 week in Romania, with over 30,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

Of the new cases, 251 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

As of June 4, 3,405,206 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 505 people with COVID-19, including 39 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 74 patients, including two children, are in intensive care.

Of the 74 patients admitted to ICU, 58 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, nine Romanians - six men and three women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the May 29- June 4 week.

Deaths by age groups: four in the age group 70-79 years, and five in the age group over 80 years.

Eight deaths were in patients with comorbidities.

Of the deceased patients, one was vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 68,193 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.