Romania's Cretu advances to Concord Iasi Open men's singles R16

Romanian tennis player Cezar Cretu on Monday advanced to the men's singles round of 16 at the 88,520-euro Concord Iasi Open challenger tournament after beating Japanese Hiroki Moriya 2-6 6 -3 6-4.For 19-year-old Cretu, world number 1,105 ATP, this was his maiden victory at the challenger level, over a much more experienced opponent 29-year-old Moriya, world number 242 ATP.
Cretu prevailed in two hours and 15 minutes, and in the round of 16 eighth he will face second seeded Jaume Munar of Spain. Cretu secured 1,460 euros and 8 ATP singlespoints.
Cretu's compatriot Nicholas David Ionel, 17, world number 521, lost to Polish Kacper Zuk 6-2 6-0 in 69 minutes, in the first round. He won 885 euros.
On the men's singles main draw there are two more Romanians: Marius Copil and Filip Jianu. Eighth-seeded Copil will play today Chilean Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera, while Jianu will meet 35-year-old Russian player Teymuraz Gabashvili.
Other Round of 32 results from Monday:
N.4 JurijRodionov (Austria) beat Geoffrey Blancaneaux (France) 4-6 6-1 7-5
Mathias Bourgue (France) beat Matteo Martineau (France) 6-2 7-6 (1)
N.7 Joao Menezes (Brazil) beat Hugo Grenier (France) 6-4 6-4
N.2 Jaume Munar (Spain) beat Peter Polansky (Canada) 6-4 6-2.