Romania's economy advances 6.5pct in H1 2021

Romania's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) advanced 6.5% in H1 2021 y-o-y in unadjusted terms, and 6.2% when seasonally adjusted according to the flash estimates published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In Q2 2021, GDP increased by 1.8% on a quarterly basis seasonally adjusted. When compared to the same quarter one year before, the Romanian economy was up 13.6%.

According to INS data, Romania's Q2 2021 GDP was up 13% in unadjusted terms over Q2 2020."Following the revision of the unadjusted series by including the estimate of Gross Domestic Product for the second quarter of 2021 in the quarterly series, the seasonally adjusted series was recalculated, with the volume indices being revised against the second provisional version of Q1 2021 Gross Domestic Product published in press release 174 of July 8, 2021. Thus, the results of the first quarter of 2021, against the fourth quarter of 2020, were revised from 102.9% to 102.5%," according to INS.