Romania's economy up 5.8pct in 2021 against 2020

The estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2021, semi-final data, was 1,187.402 billion lei current prices, increasing, in real terms, by 5.8pct compared to 2020, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Compared to the provisional version, in the semi-final version, the estimated nominal GDP for 2021 increased by 0.5pct, told Agerpres.

The INS mentions that, in 2021, more important changes in the contribution to the GDP growth, between the two estimates, were recorded in: industry, from +1pct to +1.3pct, as a result of the change in the volume of activity by +1, 6 percentage points (from 105pct to 106.6pct); real estate transactions, from +0.2pct to +0.8pct, as a result of the change in the volume of activity by +8.2 percentage points (from 102.5pct to 110.7pct).

By categories of uses, in 2021, more important changes in the contribution to the GDP growth, between the two estimates, were recorded in: the actual individual consumption of households from +4.1pct to +5.3pct, as a result of the change in its volume by +1.5 percentage points (from 106pct to 107.5pct); the expenditure for individual final consumption of public administrations from -0.7 to +0.2pct, as a result of the change in its volume by +11.4 percentage points (91.7pct to 103.1pct).