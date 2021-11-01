Romania's end-October forex reserves dip to 39.843 billion euros

As of end-October, the forex reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) stood at 39.843 billion euros, 3.33 pct down from 41.216 billion euros at the end of this September, the central bank announced in a release.

Inflows recorded in October amounted to 599 million euros, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, inflows into the accounts of the Ministry of Public Finance, and into the European Commission's accounts, other.

Outflows stood at 1.972 billion euros, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, interest and principal payments on foreign currency public debt, other, Agerpres informs.

Romania's gold stock remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes worth 5.141 billion euros, as per the current international prices.

Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) as of October 31, 2021 stood at 44.984 billion euros, compared with 46.187 billion euros this September.

Payments due this November on the public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency denominated debt amount to roughly 83 million euros.