Romania's flagbearer at Olympics Robert Glinta: Olympic medal pressure gives me confidence, motivation at Tokyo 2020

Swimmer Robert Glinta stated in an interview for AGERPRES that the expectations that the world of Romanian sports has regarding the winning of an Olympic medal give him a lot of confidence and motivation for the Tokyo Games.

He wishes that at the Tokyo Olympic Games he does all in his power to become "the best version" of himself, training for the past two years only with the thought of Olympic gold.

The first Romanian athlete qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games stated that David Popovici, after the recent results obtained at the European Juniors Championships, has become a pretender to winning an Olympic medal.The flagbearer of the Romanian delegation at the festivity to open the Olympic Games, Glinta, said he was honored by the opportunity.The European swimming champion said he wasn't disappointed by the postponement by one year of the Olympic Games, trying to look at the full side of the glass, saying he had more time to prepare for the ultimate race.Referring to the restrictions imposed by the authorities during the competition, Glinta said that Tokyo will have a lot to gain due to athletes who will manage to adapt more easily.In the swimming competitions of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Romania will be represented by Robert Glinta (100 m backstroke), Daniel Martin (100 m backstroke), David Popovici (100 m freestyle) and Bianca Costea.Romania's team for the Tokyo Olympic Games (July 23 - August 8) comprises 101 athletes, 46 in the women's events, 55 in the men's events, in 17 sporting disciplines.Romania's representatives will compete in swimming, athletics, rowing, football, artistic gymnastics, 3x3 basketball, cycling, Greek-Roman wrestling, sport shooting, kayaking, table tennis, box, fencing, triathlon, archery and tennis.