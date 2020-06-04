Romania's four-month retail turnover 1.5 pct up YoY

Romania's retail turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) over the interval January - April 2020 was 1.5 percent up from the same period of the year before as raw series, and 1 percent higher as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informed.

The growth as raw series was the effect of the 9.4 pct advance in sales of food, beverages and tobacco. The retail of automotive fuels in specialized stores dropped 8.9 percent, and non-food sales dipped 0.6 percent.

The 1 percent advance as adjusted series was the effect of growth in the sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+8 pct), while retail sales of automotive fuels and non-foods dropped by 7.3 pct and 1 pct, respectively.