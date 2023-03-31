Romania's grain production drops last year by over 32pct to 18.8 million tonnes

Romania's cereal grains production fell last year by 32.2pct, or 8.9 million tonnes, from 27.79 million tonnes reported in 2021 to 18.84 million tonnes in 2022, mainly because of lower yields per hectare, according to provisional data announced Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The grain production was directly influenced by the decrease by 44.7pct in the production of grain corn, which has a 43.5pct share in total grain production.

Last year, Romania had a grain corn production of 8.2 million tonnes from an area of 2.47 million hectares, while in 2021 the harvest was 14.82 million tonnes reported from 2.54 million hectares.

The INS data show that the area cultivated with cereals grain decreased by 3pct last year compared to the previous year, totalling 5.19 million hectares. The area under grain corn in 2022 represents 47.6pct of the area cultivated with grain cereals and 41.3pct of the area cultivated with wheat.

In terms of wheat production, Romania obtained 8.55 million tonnes last year, down almost 18pct (1.875 million tonnes) from the 10.43 million tonnes obtained in 2021. Last year, 2.14 million hectares were planted with wheat, a slight decrease from 2021, i.e. 2.17 million hectares.

Furthermore, Romania obtained a total barley and two-row barley production of 1.64 million tonnes in 2022, down by 334,000 tonnes compared to 2021, and 176,000 tonnes of oat compared to 210,000 tonnes in the previous year. For both crops, the areas cultivated were down, totalling 415,000 ha for barley and two-row barley (-34,000 ha) and 80,000 ha for oat (-7,000 ha).

In 2022, vegetable agricultural production registered a decrease compared to the previous year, for grain cereals, vegetables, oil plants, potatoes and legumes for grains