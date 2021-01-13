Romania's industrial production drops by 10.2% during first 11 months of 2020

The industrial production in Romania has dropped by 10.2%, as a gross series, during the first 11 months of the previous year, as opposed to the same period of 2019, while, as adjusted series, the decline was of 10.5%, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday.

Thus, during the period of January 1st - November 30th, 2020, when compared with the period of January 1st - November 30th, 2019, the industrial production (gross series) was smaller by 10.2% due to the drops recorded in the three industrial sectors: processing industry (-11.3%), extractive industry (-10.5%) and the production and supply of electrical and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-3.4%).

The industrial production, as adjusted series for the number of working days and seasonality, during the period of January 1st - November 30th, 2020, when compared with the same period of 2019, dropped by 10.5%, as a result of dips in the processing industry (-11.4%), extractive industry (-10.0%) and the production and supply of electric and thermal energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-3.9%).