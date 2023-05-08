Romania's Ionel wins M15 Alaminos-Larnaca men's singles event

Romanian tennis player Nicholas David Ionel on Sunday won the men's singles event at the M15 Alaminos-Larnaca ITF tournament, prize pool 15,000 euros, after defeating compatriot Filip Cristian Jianu 6-3 7-6 (7/2).

Top seed Ionel -- 20, ranked 202-- prevailed in two hours and 15 minutes over second-seeded Jianu --21, ranked 327.

Ionel won all three meets with Jianu, the first in 2020 in the quarters at Heraklin, 6-4 6-1, and the second in 2022 at the Sibiu Challenger, 3-6 6-4 2 -0 (Jianu dropped out) in the round of 16, told Agerpres.

For Ionel, this is the second ITF title this year and the 11th in his career.

Ionel beat Australian Moerani Bouzige 6-1 6-0 in the first round; in the round of 16 he defeated Italian Marco Miceli, 6-3 6-2; in the quarter-finals he defeated German Sebastian Prechtel, 6- 1 6-3, and in the semi-finals he won against Hungarian Peter Fajta, 6-1 6-1.

Jianu started with a 6-4 6-1 victory against Swede Lucas Renard; in the round of 16 he defeated Dutch Guy Den Ouden 7-6 (7/5) 6-1; in the quarter-finals he won against Dane Elmer Moeller 4-6 6-1 6-4, and in the semi-finals he beat Romanian Vlad Andrei Dancu, 6-4 6-4.