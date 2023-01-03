Romania's new car registrations advance 6.7 pct in 2022 (industry association)

Romania's new car registrations stood at 129,328 units in 2022, up 6.7 percent from the previous year, shows data released by the Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration Department (DRPCIV) cited by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM).

The Dacia brand tops the ranking with 39,910 units, followed by Toyota with 10,200 units, Hyundai (9,551), Skoda (8,669), Ford (8,645), Renault (8,443), Volkswagen (8,203), Mercedes (3,572) and Peugeot (3,532).

According to the cited source, new car registrations jumped 4.88 percent in December 2022 compared to the same month of 2021, to 12,437 units, Agerpres informs.

Used car first-time local registrations stood at 22,413 units in December 2022, down 17.7 year-over-year.

In 2022 overall, used car first-time registrations were 20 percent down from 2021 to 316,332 units.