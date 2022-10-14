 
     
Romania's new orders in manufacturing industry up 18.9pct, in first 8 months

Radio Romania Actualitati
Romania's new orders in the manufacturing industry increased, in nominal terms by 18.9pct in the first eight months of 2022 compared to the similar period of last year, the data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed.

According to the INS data, new orders in the manufacturing industry, between 1 January and 31 August 2022, compared to the same period of 2021, increased overall by 18.9pct, in nominal terms, as a result of the increases recorded in the intermediate goods industry (+24.5pct), the durable goods industry (+20.6pct), the current goods industry (+19.2pct) and the capital goods industry (+15.4pct), told Agerpres.

New orders in the manufacturing industry, in August 2022 compared to the previous month, declined overall by 12.7pct, in nominal terms, following drops recorded in the capital goods industry (-19.3pct), the intermediate goods industry (-5.1pct), the current goods industry (-3.5pct). The durable goods industry increased by 4.0pct.

According to the INS data, new orders in the manufacturing industry, in August 2022 compared to the corresponding month of 2021, increased overall by 22.1pct, in nominal terms, due to increases recorded in the capital goods industry (+29.4pct), the current goods industry (+20.2pct), the durable goods industry (+18.4pct) and the intermediate goods industry (+13.9pct).

